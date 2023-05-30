President Tokayev emphasizes fundamental importance of interethnic harmony and unity in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, participated in the 32nd session of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a unique organization that brings together representatives of over 100 ethnic groups in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In his speech, President Tokayev focused on the fundamental importance of interethnic harmony and unity in Kazakhstan, stating that close interweaving of traditions, interethnic and interfaith harmony, and tolerance towards other cultures is Kazakhstan's invaluable asset.

The President more broadly emphasized the important role of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan in the country’s recent political modernization and national unity.

“The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan is a unique organization that serves to strengthen our unity. The Assembly unites all ethnic groups inhabiting the sacred Kazakh land," he said.

In this regard, the President proposed that the interaction of the Assembly with political parties and state bodies should be strengthened, stressing that only in this way will Kazakhstan be able to strengthen the unity of the nation and eliminate the possibility of any speculation on ethnic issues.

Furthermore, he also spoke of the need to promote the Kazakh language, though emphasized that citizens who do not speak the Kazakh language should never be infringed.

Commenting on Kazakhstan’s transformation and recent reforms, President Tokayev asserted that a new, more democratic model of government has been created in Kazakhstan. He listed recent changes that have been implemented in the country, including decentralization of power, expanded opportunities for citizen participation in the governance of the country, and establishment of the Constitutional Court, among other initiatives.

The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, established in 1995, plays an important role in the formation of a unique model of social unity in the country. Its main goal is to ensure social and political stability in Kazakhstan and increase the efficiency of cooperation between state institutions and civil society in the field of interethnic relations.