Russia's president informs Kazakh counterpart about situation in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev noted that the ongoing events are an internal affair of Russia.

He also said that constitutional order and the rule of law are essential for the maintenance of law and order in the country, which is the basis for the security of society and its successful development.

Putin thanked for Kazakhstan's understanding of the current situation in Russia.

On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service initiated a criminal case against the founder of Wagner Private Military Company Yevgeny Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.