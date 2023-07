BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. An earthquake that happened on Tuesday night in the Caspian Sea near Azerbaijan's coast had an impact felt in Kazakhstan and Dagestan as well, Trend reports.

The city of Aktau in Kazakhstan and the city of Derbent in Dagestan experienced tremors.

The earthquake, measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale, originated in the Caspian Sea, as confirmed by the Republican Seismological Service Center. The tremors were felt across different regions, including the city of Baku.