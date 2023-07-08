Swiss Ostro Minerals to invest in Kazakhstan's Institute of Nuclear Physics

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 8. Kazakhstan's Institute of Nuclear Physics under the Ministry of Energy and Swiss Ostro Minerals company signed agreements on investing in what the institute was working on, Trend reports.

The documents were signed during the meeting held between the country's Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev and President of the Ostro Minerals company Maurice Samuel Ostro.

At the meeting, Ostro Minerals expressed interest in the products of the Institute of Nuclear Physics. In particular, the company was interested in industrial and medical radioactive isotopes (radiopharmaceuticals) produced by the institute.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Nuclear Physics produces radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of oncological diseases, as well as industrial radioisotopes. The institute accounts for 90 percent of all radiopharmaceuticals produced in Kazakhstan and supplied to medical institutions across the country.

Previously, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan held several negotiations to attract investment in the Institute of Nuclear Physics for expanding the range of industrial and medical radioisotopes produced by the institute and increasing exports to European countries.

In 2022, the institute successfully made its first product delivery to Germany.