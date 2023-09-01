Foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan reaches record level, president says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. The foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan reached a record level - $136 billion in 2022, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a message to the people of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to him, to become a truly developed country, Kazakhstan must combine political reforms with deep and comprehensive social and economic transformations.

Tokayev noted that despite the difficult geopolitical situation, Kazakhstan maintains a positive trend in all key indicators of economic development.

"Kazakhstan's GDP amounted to 104 trillion tenge (about $228 billion). A record $28 billion in foreign direct investment has been attracted to the country. The foreign trade turnover also reached a record level - $136 billion, of which $84 billion falls on exports," he said.

Tokayev added that the pillar of the stability of Kazakh economy - external reserves - came close to $100 billion.