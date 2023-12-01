Kazakhstan plays pivotal role in carbon-free power generation - Kazakh President

DUBAI, UAE, December 1. Kazakhstan plays a decisive role in the production of carbon-free electricity, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

Tokayev delivered the comment on the margins of the World Climate Action Summit (COP28), which is part of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's 28th Conference of the Parties in Dubai.

"Kazakhstan wholeheartedly supports the United Nations' urgent call for concrete action to protect the environment for future generations." We are the first country in the region to have ratified the Paris Agreement and adopted a Carbon Neutral Strategy until 2060," Tokayev added.

According to him, Kazakhstan's new Environmental Code would make it easier to implement 'green' technologies in practically every sector of the national economy.

"Our country has enormous potential for the growth of wind and solar energy, as well as for the generation of 'green' hydrogen. We will continue to collaborate closely with our partners in order to realize this potential. We play a critical role in carbon-free power generation on a global scale as a prominent uranium exporter, delivering 43% of the world's supply," he concluded.

