President of Kazakhstan to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. Next year, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On December 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the telephone conversation, they commended the successful implementation of all agreements reached during a meeting between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the SPECA Summit held in Baku this November, and expressed confidence that the upcoming state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan next year will provide momentum for the comprehensive development of bilateral ties.