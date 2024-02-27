Kazakhstan invites World Bank to prepare Middle Corridor development strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Kazakhstan has proposed the World Bank (WB) to prepare a strategy for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor), said Director of the Department of Transport Policy, Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sapar Bektasov during the presentation of the research on TITR, held by WB in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

"Considering the significant transport connectivity potential between the Central Asian region and Black Sea countries via the Caucasus with access to Europe, it is imperative to implement coordinated measures among the countries. We propose the formulation of a comprehensive long-term development strategy for the Middle Corridor, extending, for instance, until 2040 or beyond. Therefore, we urge WB to explore the feasibility of crafting a long-term development strategy for the Middle Corridor, considering potential economic and environmental shifts in the future," Bektasov said.

He also mentioned that transportation corridors are an important factor in international competitiveness.

"Recognizing the unique criteria for achieving optimal efficiency in logistics, we advocate for the establishment of standards for the Middle Corridor to serve as a quality assurance for all corridor users. We propose that these standards highlight predetermined timelines for cargo transit through each country along this route, ensuring cargo safety, security, consistent services, and competitive tariffs. With the support of WB, we look forward to engaging in detailed discussions about this initiative with the WB team," he added.

The Middle Corridor links the container rail freight networks of China and the European Union via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The middle corridor contributes to increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, which is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

