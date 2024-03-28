Chinese Hubei to run shipments via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 28. The business community of the Chinese Hubei province is interested in organizing transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), Trend reports.

This was stated at a meeting of KTZ Express JSC (a subsidiary of the national corporation Kazakhstan Railways that specializes in container shipping) with Hubei provincial administration and business leaders.



Subsequently, Chinese delegates showed an interest in organizing transportation to Kazakhstan as well as transit to Central Asian and European countries, as well as the Moscow hub and the TITR route.



In turn, KTZ Express demonstrated the company's capabilities in the field of transportation organization, including rail and other modes.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their desire to create and strengthen collaboration.



Notably, Hubei is a major economic center in China. Many major Chinese corporations are headquartered here, including Dongfeng Motor Corporation and Wuhan Iron & Steel Group. The province is also a significant manufacturing hub for electronics, food, and textiles.



The Middle Corridor is a transportation and commerce route that connects Asia and Europe via various nations in the region. It is an alternate route to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.



The route begins in China and passes via Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then travels via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey before reaching Europe.

On November 7, 2013, at the II International Transport and Logistics Business Forum "New Silk Road" in Astana, the leaders of JSC "National Company" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy", CJSC" Azerbaijan Railways ", and JSC" Georgian Railway "signed an agreement to establish a Coordination Committee for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route."