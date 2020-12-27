Kyrgyzstan’s universities to start traditional education in mixed mode

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a plan for the resumption of activity of higher education institutions in a mixed mode, Deputy Education Minister Nurlan Omurov said, Trend reports citing Kabar News Agency.

Thus, according to his data, traditional education from the second semester will start for:

- graduates of master's degree in all directions;

- medical students.

"In turn, undergraduates, except for medical direction, will continue to study in mixed mode," he said.

Lecture classes for all students will continue online, and practical ones will be conducted as follows:

- for students in the humanities, social sciences and economics (undergraduate and graduate) - remotely;

- for mathematics and science students, where the presence of a student is required - traditionally, in other cases - remotely.

"I would like to note that the management of educational institutions should make a flexible schedule, which provides for a minimum number of students at the university. It is also possible to consider the learning process in 2-3 shifts, with certain days of attendance, at the discretion of universities,” the deputy minister added.

The Ministry of Education together with the Health Ministry has also developed a certain algorithm of sanitary-epidemiological requirements.