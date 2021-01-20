Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission approves election results

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan approved the results of an early presidential election 10 days ago at its meeting on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Some 79.20 percent voted for Sadyr Zhaparov, that is, over half of the votes of all voters who took part in the election. Thus, the CEC recognized Zhaparov as the president of Kyrgyzstan.

In total, over 1.3 million citizens took part in voting in the early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 10, which makes 39.16 percent of the total number of voters included in the voter lists.

In addition, the meeting of the CEC approved the protocol on the results of the referendum on the form of government in Kyrgyzstan, which was also held on Jan. 10, 2021.

Thus, 81.49 percent of voter cast votes for the presidential form of government, 10.91 percent for the parliamentary republic and 4.47 percent voted against all options.

The early presidential election in Kyrgyzstan was held due to resignation of the previous president Sooronbai Jeenbekov amid protests against the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on Oct. 4, 2020.