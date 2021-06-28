1,081 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan added on Monday 1,081 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 121,946, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that 488 more patients recovered over the past day, raising the total recoveries in the country to 108,953.

The headquarters also reported 5 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,982.

Currently, 3,123 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country, 128 of them are in critical condition and 6,13 patients - at home.

A total of 5,263 tests have been carried out across the country during the day.