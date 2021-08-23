Number of people cured of COVID-19 surpasses 166,700 in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz health authorities reported that 394 more patients with previously confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have cured on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

A total of 166,702 Kyrgyzstanis have recovered from the respiratory disease since the outbreak of the virus, the latest data from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 showed.

The country's total tally of infections has amounted to 174,148 after an overnight registration of 228 new cases.

Meanwhile, 5 new virus related deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 2,489.

According to the HQ, 1,375 COVID-19 patients are in hospitals across the country and 2,159 patients are receiving treatment at home.