Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea meets with President of Korea Telecom

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the Republic of Korea Kemelova Dinara met with President of KT (Korea Telecom) Ku Hyeon-mo, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The embassy reported that ​​during the meeting the sides discussed the results of the visit of the business delegation to Kyrgyzstan, which took place in July this year. In particular, the interlocutors exchanged views on investment in the energy, healthcare, tourism and ICT sectors, including “Smart city”.

The KT president noted that Kyrgyzstan has the necessary potential to implement projects in priority sectors of the Kyrgyz economy. He emphasized that with joint work, Kyrgyzstan could become a leader in the field of ICT in the region. Ku Hyeon Mo informed that the corporation is ready to transfer its experience in the field of digitalization, as well as, in the case of project implementation, to train specialists in the field of information technology (IT).