Kyrgyzstan confirms 152 new COVID-19 cases
Kyrgyzstan added on Monday 152 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total tally to 175,589, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 reported the recovery of 300 more patients and 6 new deaths, raising the total recoveries in the country to 169,417 and bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,524.
Currently, 1,136 patients with coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals throughout the country and 1,071 patients are being treated at home.
