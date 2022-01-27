Kyrgyz Border Service: Tajik side again violated bilateral ceasefire agreements

The Tajik side has again violated bilateral ceasefire agreements, the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Reportedly, at 23:50 on January 27, the fire between the servicemen of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan ceased for 10 minutes.

It was planned that during the period of ceasefire, a meeting of governor of Batken region A. Alimbaev with the governor of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, as well as border representatives of the parties, would be held.

However, the Tajik side again violated the bilateral ceasefire agreements and continued shelling the positions of the Kyrgyz military personnel.

As of 00:20 on January 28, 2022, clashes between the military personnel of the two countries are taking place in the areas of Kocho-Boyu and Dahma, the report said.