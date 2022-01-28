Three more citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured as result of conflict on border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Three more injured were delivered to Batken Regional United Hospital by ambulance, press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Two were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to various parts of the body, one was diagnosed with a gunshot wound. The condition of the injured is said to be moderate.

In total, 7 people have been injured in this way so far.