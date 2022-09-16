Conflict on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, 4 soldiers wounded

During the armed shelling on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, 4 Kyrgyz soldiers were wounded, residents of nearby villages are being evacuated, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, at 6:00 a.m., Tajik border guards began shelling at the Eki-Tash sector in Batken. At 7:00 am, shelling began in the village of Kyzyl-Bel.

Currently, shootout continues in the villages of Kyzyl-Bel, Kok-Tash, Tamdyk, Dostuk and in the area of ​​Tort-Kocho.

According to preliminary data, 4 soldiers received gunshot wounds.

Local residents are being evacuated to safe places.