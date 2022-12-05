Kyrgyzstan reduces liquefied petroleum gas imports from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The volume of Kyrgyzstan's imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from Kazakhstan decreased over the year, Trend reports citing the Argus Media's "The current situation in LPG market in Central Asia" report.

According to Argus Media, the volume of Kyrgyz imports of LPG from Kazakhstan from January through September 2022 amounted to 30,500 tons, which is a decrease of 30.8 percent over the same period in 2021 (44,100 tons)," the message says.

In addition, during the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan imported 34,400 tons of liquefied petroleum gas from Russia.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan is completely dependent on imports of liquefied petroleum gas, the country stopped its own production of LPG in 2019.

Argus Media, headquartered in London, provides price indexes, business intelligence, and market data for the global energy and commodities markets, which include crude oil, coal, natural gas, oil, LPG, and other commodities.