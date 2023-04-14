Azerbaijani company eyes to support development of Kyrgyz agriculture sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani Phoenix Greenhouse Solutions is interested in providing expertise to Kyrgyz entrepreneurs, farmers, investors and businessmen in the agriculture sector, Valid Mammadli, a co-founder and Sales & Marketing Director at the company told Trend.

Mammadli noted that he has held a discussion with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobayev and the Director of the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan Umbriel Temiraliev on this matter.

According to him, Torobayev expressed interest in the topic and mentioned that a pilot project could be implemented as a first step.

The co-founder added that the Azerbaijani company is ready to discuss the provision of services to Kyrgyzstan if there are interested parties.

"We can build greenhouses as much as clients will ask. We have enough resources to implement huge projects," Mammadli said.

At the same time, according to him, Phoenix Greenhouse Solutions is currently looking for expansions to other countries, and expanding to neighboring and also culturally similar countries will provide huge advantages.

"Kyrgyzstan has a very convenient location, where produced fresh fruits and vegetables can be easily exported. Russia and China would be enough to digest all exports from Kyrgyzstan," Mammadli said.

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan and the representatives of Phoenix Greenhouse Solutions discussed cooperation following a meeting of the Kyrgyz delegation with Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, which took place in Baku as part of a working trip of Bakyt Torobaev to Azerbaijan in early March this year.

Phoenix Greenhouse Solutions is an Azerbaijani company engaged in the construction of turnkey greenhouses using new technologies.