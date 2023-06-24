Kyrgyzstan's industrial production sees slight growth in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The volume of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan from January through May 2023 surpassed 165 billion soms ($1.8 billion), Trend reports.

As the latest data from the National Statistical Committee indicated, this figure increased by 1.2 percent year-on-year, which was driven by growth in textile manufacturing, clothing and footwear production, leather and leather goods (up by 29.2 percent), pharmaceuticals (up by 25.7 percent), chemical products (up by 21.8 percent), wood and paper products, printing activities (up by 19.3 percent), rubber, plastic products, and construction materials (up by 15.3 percent), food products (including beverages) and tobacco products (up by 8.2 percent), as well as mining of minerals (up by 6.6 percent).

Positive trends were observed in the construction sector, with a 4.6-percent increase in volume, while agriculture saw a growth of 2.4 percent, and wholesale and retail trade experienced a 15.4-percent increase.

In January-May 2023 (compared to December of the previous year), the overall increase in consumer prices and tariffs across the country amounted to 4.3 percent. Specifically, prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 6.5 percent, food products and non-alcoholic beverages by 3.2 percent, non-food goods by 4.9 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population increased by 5.2 percent.