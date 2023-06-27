Kyrgyzstan plays important role in trade routes between Europe and Asia – Spanish MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The emergence of trade routes between Europe and Asia underscores the vital role of Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries in their development, the press office at the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation told Trend.

"Kyrgyzstan and other countries of Central Asia are essential for the development of the emerging trade routes between Europe and Asia, especially the Trans Caspian International Transport Route. In this light, on the occasion of its European Presidency during the second semester of 2023, Spain will advocate in favor of the reinforcement of the relations between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, in particular by means of the European Global Gateway initiative" the ministry said.

Spanish side noted that the country is determined to further deepen and strengthen its relationship with Kyrgyzstan given the increasing significance of the country and Central Asia in the current geopolitical landscape.

According to the source, sectors such as renewable energy, water management, or infrastructures are promising niches of cooperation where Spanish companies, with their world-class experience, could contribute to the development of the Kyrgyz economy.