Kyrgyzstan open to co-op in renewable energy projects - President Japarov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Kyrgyzstan is open to cooperation in projects related to renewable energy sources, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

"We are open to collaboration on projects connected to climate change and mitigating its consequences, as well as in the area of renewable energy sources. In addition to the construction of hydropower plants and the implementation of green economy projects, the introduction of resource-saving irrigation technologies and the implementation of energy-efficient projects are also important areas of interaction," the president said.

Furthermore, he expressed his expectation that specific decisions would be reached during the forthcoming meeting of the SCO member states' Council of Heads of Government, scheduled to take place on October 25 and 26, 2023, in Bishkek.

In his speech, the president also emphasized the importance of cultural and humanitarian ties within the SCO region. He described these ties as a unique example of cooperation among countries with diverse cultural traditions.