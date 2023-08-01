Kyrgyzstan eyes to strengthen co-op with Türkiye in green projects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 1. Kyrgyzstan aims to use Türkiye's experience in the field of green energy to foster the development of its own green sector, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting of the Ambassador of the Kyrgyzstan to Türkiye, Ruslan Kazakbaev, with the Turkish Minister of Environment, Mehmet Özhaseki.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kazakbaev said that the Kyrgyz side is interested in implementing green projects in Kyrgyzstan with Turkish assistance, particularly in the energy sector. Additionally, Kazakbaev proposed to Türkiye cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of urban development.

In response, Minister Ozhaseki confirmed Türkiye’s readiness for collaboration in all mutually beneficial areas. The Turkish side suggested establishing a working group between the relevant ministries and agencies of both countries to implement the discussed initiatives.

During the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on July 4, 2023, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said that the country is open to collaboration on projects connected to climate change and mitigating its consequences, as well as in the area of renewable energy sources. Japarov also emphasized the importance of hydropower plants constriction.

According to the State Statistical Committee of the country, a total of 6.486 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity were generated in Kyrgyzstan from January through May 2023, which is 7.3 percent more than 5.528 billion kWh generated in the same period of 2022.