President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Hungary on working visit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 20. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, arrived in Budapest as part of a working visit, reported the head of state in his Telegram-channel, informs Trend.

"Today, August 20, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, arrived in Budapest on a working visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. His trip is connected with participation in the events dedicated to the Hungarian national holiday and the World Championship in Athletics," the report says.

The delegation also includes the country's ambassador to Budapest. Zhaparov is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Orban during his visit.