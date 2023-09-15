Kyrgyzstan wants to resume co-op on resources use from Naryn River - President Japarov

DUSHANBE​, Tajikistan, September 15. Kyrgyzstan wants to resume cooperation on the use of energy resources of the Naryn River, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

“I propose to begin work on resuming and improving cooperation within the framework of the Agreement on the use of water and energy resources of the Naryn-Syr Darya River between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan of 1998, which provides for a balanced exchange of water and energy resources,” he said.

Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is open and ready for constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation on the entire range of water and energy issues.

“I also propose to create a Regional Center for the implementation of energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies in the Central Asian region with headquarters in Bishkek, which would ensure the rational use of water and energy resources in our region as a whole.

Today in Kyrgyzstan we are changing our approach to water policy from user-based to environmental, the essence of which is to ensure the protection of the zone of formation of water resources, the safety of hydraulic structures and the formation of complete information about the ecological state in the upper reaches of rivers, as well as the creation of an economic mechanism for the preservation of a unified ecological system and sustainable development of the Kyrgyz Republic,” Japarov said.

According to the president, at the international level, Kyrgyzstan is promoting initiatives aimed at sustainable mountain development, preservation of glaciers and areas of water resource formation.