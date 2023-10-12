Russia bestrides with investments in Kyrgyzstan, Putin says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. Russia is the largest investor in the Kyrgyz economy, with the Russian share accounting for approximately 36 percent of all foreign direct investments in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made this statement during negotiations as part of his official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Putin said that there are 800 enterprises operating in the country with Russian capital. He also emphasized that Russia is one of the leading trade and economic partners of the country.

He pointed out that the trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan increased by 37 percent in 2022, reaching $3.5 billion in 2022. The trade grew by 17.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023.

Putin also highlighted the interest of Russian businesses in collaborative efforts in sectors such as energy, industry, agriculture, high technology, and other areas. Additionally, the president noted the dynamic development of interregional ties between the two countries.

Putin highly commended the work done by Kyrgyzstan during its chairmanship of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) in 2023 and announced that Russia would take over the chairmanship of the organization next year.