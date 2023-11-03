Route between Iran's Bandar-Abbas port and Kyrgyzstan's Osh under consideration - minister

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. The launch of a test-run railway route for container transportation from the Iranian port of Bandar-Abbas to Kyrgyzstan's Osh is currently under consideration, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebaev told reporters on the sidelines of the 12th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

He mentioned that this course is part of the "Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" route.

Tekebaev highlighted that on October 26, during the 22nd Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), government delegations from Kyrgyzstan and Iran reached agreements regarding the activation of cooperation on the "Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" railway corridor.

Tekebaev believes that it is essential to enhance cooperation in implementing transport and communication projects that connect landlocked countries like Kyrgyzstan to major seaports and global markets. This includes the construction of new railways, such as the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" route, which can complement the "Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" transport corridor.

"To ensure the development and viability of new land multimodal and railway routes, competitiveness is crucial. The top priority is to achieve mutual understanding between countries and jointly attract a sufficient volume of cargo to these routes," he said.

According to him, countries need to address the issue of increasing export and import flows between nations and generate interest from businesses in utilizing these corridors.