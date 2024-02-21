Kyrgyzstan reduces reliance on Russian oil imports

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 21. Kyrgyzstan's imports of oil products from Russia in 2023 declined compared to 2022, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee reveals that Kyrgyzstan imported 504,573 tons of oil products from Russia in 2023, which is an 18-percent decrease from 614,362 tons in 2022. The value of these imports amounted to $370.453 million, declining by 21 percent compared to the preceding year ($468.243 million).

During the reporting period, Russia remained the primary source from which Kyrgyzstan imported oil products. Kazakhstan secured the second position with 80,341 tons valued at $38.512 million, while Uzbekistan ranked third with 9,667 tons valued at $6.341 million.

Kyrgyzstan imported 612,007 tons of oil products in 2023, which is 9 percent less than in 2022 (671,733 tons). The value of the imports amounted to $456.864 million. The figure declined by 13 percent compared to 2022 ($525.276 million).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Russia totaled $2.930 billion in 2023, reflecting a decrease of 15.7 percent compared to 2022. Kyrgyzstan's exports to Russia amounted to $747.839 million, marking a 30 percent decrease from 2022. Imports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan totaled $2.182 billion, showing a 9 percent decline compared to the preceding year.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, indicating a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022. The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, representing a 46.8 percent year-on-year increase. Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, reflecting a 26 percent increase compared to 2022.