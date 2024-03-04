UNDP intends to establish nature conservation trust fund in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 4. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) intends to establish a nature conservation trust fund in Kyrgyzstan, announced Ivana Živković, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN and Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) of the UNDP, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, when announcing the establishment of the trust fund during a meeting with the Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev, Živković emphasized the importance of the country's mountain initiatives

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the UNDP, reviewed the joint efforts in 2023, and discussed plans for cooperation in 2024, upcoming visits, as well as international and regional events.

They touched upon the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2023-2027. Živković expressed UNDP's readiness to continue its work on current projects in Kyrgyzstan aimed at achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The necessity for further practical implementation of the National Roadmap for the Decade of Action for Mountainous Regions in Kyrgyzstan, including attracting investments from international partners and donors, was discussed.

Kulubaev confirmed Kyrgyzstan's interest in further developing cooperation and assured support and assistance for UNDP activities in the country.

Živković arrived in Kyrgyzstan for the first working visit, scheduled from March 3 to March 7, 2024. During her visit, she will visit the Osh and Batken regions and participate in various events in Bishkek.