Russia's Pobeda airline to launch flights to Kyrgyzstan's Osh

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Russia's Pobeda airline plans to commence flights to Kyrgyzstan’s Osh city, the second-largest city in the country, Trend reports.

According to the company, flights on the Moscow-Osh route will begin on April 26, 2024, and will operate daily.

Kyrgyzstan will become the sixth international destination of the airline; currently, Pobeda flies to Türkiye, the UAE, Belarus, Armenia, and Uzbekistan.

Pobeda airline (a part of the Aeroflot Group) is Russia's first successful low-cost carrier. The company's concept is based on the application of flexible pricing tariffs and strict adherence to special transportation rules by customers.

The company's work is aimed at increasing the air mobility of the population and the transport accessibility of the regions of Russia. The load factor of Pobeda flights is approximately 94 percent on average.