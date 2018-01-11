Tajikistan produces record volume of coal

11 January 2018 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

Tajikistan produced a record volume of coal – more than 1.7 million tons, Sputnik Tajikistan reported.

This is the highest indicator in the history of Tajikistan.

Prior to that, the record volume was 1.384 million tons of coal. This indicator was recorded in October 2017.

Tajikistan increased the coal production volume by dozens of times since early 2000s.

The country plans to increase its coal production up to two million tons per year in 2018.

