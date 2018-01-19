Tajik president sacks finance minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has signed a decree to dismiss Finance Minister Abdusalom Kurboniyon, RIA Novosti news agency reported quoting the Tajik presidential press service.

Kurboniyon was dismissed in connection with his transfer to another job.

By his another decree, Rahmon appointed Fayziddin Kakhhorzoda, who held the post of chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, to the post of finance minister.

