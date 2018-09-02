Tajikistan, Qatar mull development of co-op in various fields

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda met with Minister of Economy and Commerce of Qatar, Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani.

During the meeting, the sides discussed important bilateral issues and expressed satisfaction with the progressive development of relations between Tajikistan and Qatar.

Rasulzoda and Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani stressed mutual readiness and interest in greater development and expansion of cooperation in various fields.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

