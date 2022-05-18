Russian Nordwind Airlines to launch Perm-Dushanbe flight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Russian Nordwind Airlines, following the opening of the Kazan - Dushanbe flight, announced new flights from Perm to the capital of Tajikistan, Trend reports via Press Service of Nordwind Airlines.

According to the air carrier, flights on the Perm-Dushanbe-Perm route will start operating from June 4, 2022. The flight duration will be 3 hours 45 minutes.

Furthermore, Nordwind Airlines has already started ticket sales on this route. One-way tickets for this flight cost starting from 7 000 rubles ($110), according to the airline's official website.

Nordwind is one of the biggest airlines in Russia in terms of passenger turnover and has one of the most expansive route networks of scheduled flights in the country.