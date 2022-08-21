Tajikistan boosts exports of copper ore to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. Tajikistan increased copper ore exports to Kazakhstan from January through June 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the statistical data, Tajik exports of copper ore to Kazakhstan in the first half of 2022 amounted to $87.2 million, which is more than a sixfold increase compared to the same period of 2021 ($14 million).

Moreover, Tajikistan in the reporting period exported ores and concentrates of lead and zinc to Kazakhstan in the amount of $129.6 million.

Meanwhile, the total value of Tajikistan's exports to Kazakhstan in the first half of this year reached $245.1 million, which is an increase of 51.3 percent compared to the same period of last year ($161.6 million).