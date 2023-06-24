Tajikistan plans to increase electricity generation through new hydropower plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Tajikistan aims to boost its electricity generation capacity by constructing new hydropower plants, the country's Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting, Trend reports.

"According to our medium-term plans, we intend to increase electricity generation fivefold in the coming years by building new hydropower plants," Rasulzoda said.

He proposed joint utilization of Tajikistan's hydro energy potential by member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In his opinion, joint utilization is more likely to contribute to the economic development of the entire region.

Currently, Tajikistan generates 98 percent of its electricity from hydropower plants. According to the Ministry of Energy, the country achieved a record electricity production of approximately 21.4 billion kWh in 2022, marking the highest level since its independence. The country's hydro energy resources are estimated at 527 billion kWh per year.

Over the past 30 years of independence, Tajikistan has constructed and upgraded 287 large and small hydropower plants, and 50 substations, and reconstructed 75 percent of its energy infrastructure.