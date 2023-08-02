Number of POS terminals in Tajikistan slightly decreases

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 2. The number of POS terminals in Tajikistan amounted to 4,152 units as of the end of May 2023, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, this figure is 26 terminals less than in April of the current year (4,126). Nevertheless, it represents a 9.2 percent increase compared to May 2022, during which 3,801 POS terminals were registered in Tajikistan.

Overall, the number of POS terminals in Tajikistan reached 3,872 by the end of 2022, which is a 27.7 percent increase over 3,030 terminals recorded at the end of 2021.

In the meantime, the number of payment cards issued by banks in Tajikistan amounted to 5.732 million in May 2023, indicating a growth of 279,000 cards compared to April 2023 (5.453 million cards).

The number of bank payment cardholders in Tajikistan reached 5.417 million people during the reviewed period, increasing by 250,000 individuals compared to April 2023 (5.167 million).