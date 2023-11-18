IsDB plans to implement new projects in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 18. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) plans to implement four more investment projects in Tajikistan, totaling $355 million, Trend reports.

This was highlighted during a meeting between the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

The summit also discussed the IsDB's partnership with Tajikistan, as well as investments in roads, transit, agriculture, and land reclamation for agricultural reasons in the country. Traditional Islamic banking and strengthening the private sector's capacity were also mentioned.

Furthermore, discussions focused on guaranteeing the implementation of Tajikistan and IsDB's collaboration strategy for the years 2023-2026. Throughout Tajikistan's independence, the bank has successfully undertaken a number of key projects totaling $726 million.

During the meeting, valuable suggestions and recommendations were shared regarding cooperation and investments in major hydroenergy projects in Tajikistan, including the construction of the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP). The IsDB's involvement in this large-scale hydroenergy project was highlighted as crucial.

On November 10, Rahmon arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary Islamic summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) scheduled for November 11.