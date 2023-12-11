Tajikistan and Iran explore more extensive co-op in banking sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 11. Tajikistan's Minister of Finance, Fayziddin Qahhorzoda, and Iran's Vice President and Head of Plan and Budget Organisation (PBO), Davoud Manzour, deliberated on cooperation in the banking sphere, Trend reports.

During the meeting, which took place in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, the parties explored strengthening trade and economic cooperation, attracting Iranian companies to Tajikistan's free economic zones, fostering collaboration in various economic sectors, and other mutually interesting matters.

At the meeting's conclusion, both sides expressed readiness to expand their collaboration.

The relationship between Tajikistan and Iran is strengthening. On November 8, 2023, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital, leading a significant political and economic delegation.

Throughout the visit, Tajikistan and Iran inked 18 agreements outlining their collaboration. These agreements encompass a trade and economic roadmap spanning 2023 to 2030, visa requirement waivers, joint efforts to combat drug trafficking, transportation and transit pacts, emergency management strategies, the establishment of a joint free trade zone, cultural and educational initiatives, among others.