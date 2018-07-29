New Turkmen ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yazguly Mamedov has been appointed, according to the presidential decree.

Earlier, Mamedov served as ambassador in Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, having big hydrocarbon reserves, stand for diversification of energy flows.

A vivid example is the implementation of the project for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, commissioned in 2009.

Ashgabat also invited Uzbekistan’s business circles to participate in the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

The construction of the Turkmen section was launched in December 2015.

Uzbekistan was also offered to proceed with the development of oil and gas fields on the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify cooperation within the project on the supply of electricity from Central Asia to South Asia along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

Presently, two countries are also discussing a project to create the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transport route. This will significantly increase international transit freight flows.

