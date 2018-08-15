Russian, Turkmen presidents mull prospects of trade and economic co-op in Sochi

15 August 2018 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 15

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Sochi's residence Aug. 15, the Kremlin's press service said.

The key issues of development of cooperation in the political, trade-economic, scientific-educational and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as current regional problems were discussed.

"We have recently communicated within the 5th Caspian Summit, where we signed a very important document on the settlement of the situation in the Caspian Sea," the Russian president said.

In Sochi Putin and Berdimuhamedov will talk about bilateral relations.

"We will discuss all the issues that are of interest for bilateral relations, namely, economy, social sphere, the issues of interaction in the humanitarian field, our international activity," Putin said.

"Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are strategic partners," Berdimuhamedov said.

"You are doing a lot today in the international arena in the name of stability and security, and to strengthen friendship between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, so I would like to thank you for this huge personal contribution," the Turkmen president said.

The agenda of the meeting in Sochi includes priority issues of the Turkmen-Russian partnership in key areas.

Among the topical issues is the energy sphere which is strategic for both countries, which are world energy powers and possess huge hydrocarbon resources.

There are great opportunities for diversification and intensification of contacts, stimulation of business and investment activity.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. The ARETI International Croup holding (formerly ITERA) has been operating since 2009 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the production sharing agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia accounts for over 90% of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EEU
Economy news 20:24
Turkmen president expresses condolences over bridge collapse in Italy
Turkmenistan 17:54
Turkmenistan talks laying pipeline on bottom of Caspian sea
Oil&Gas 15:29
Iran, Russia to expand IT cooperation
Business 15:02
Turkmenistan extends tender for construction of pipe plant
Tenders 12:37
Tehran in talks with Baku to export electricity to Russia
Oil&Gas 11:44
Latest
Azerbaijani ISP preparing to deploy OTT service
ICT 20:57
Azerbaijan’s IT company bidding to create open data website of Kyrgyz gov’t
ICT 20:54
Azerbaijan eyes to harvest 260K tons of cotton
Business 20:54
Azerbaijani investment company issuing US dollar bonds with 6% yield
Economy news 20:50
Vienna hosts Kyrgyz-Austrian business forum in construction sphere
Kyrgyzstan 20:48
Iran, Ukraine eye more co-op in food industry
Economy news 20:46
Azerbaijan eyes to increase exports of its products to China till late 2018
Economy news 20:41
Gas consumption in Azerbaijan decreases by nearly 19%
Oil&Gas 20:31
Russia accounts for over 90% of Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EEU
Economy news 20:24