Russian, Turkmen presidents mull prospects of trade and economic co-op in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin received Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Sochi's residence Aug. 15, the Kremlin's press service said.

The key issues of development of cooperation in the political, trade-economic, scientific-educational and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as current regional problems were discussed.

"We have recently communicated within the 5th Caspian Summit, where we signed a very important document on the settlement of the situation in the Caspian Sea," the Russian president said.

In Sochi Putin and Berdimuhamedov will talk about bilateral relations.

"We will discuss all the issues that are of interest for bilateral relations, namely, economy, social sphere, the issues of interaction in the humanitarian field, our international activity," Putin said.

"Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are strategic partners," Berdimuhamedov said.

"You are doing a lot today in the international arena in the name of stability and security, and to strengthen friendship between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, so I would like to thank you for this huge personal contribution," the Turkmen president said.

The agenda of the meeting in Sochi includes priority issues of the Turkmen-Russian partnership in key areas.

Among the topical issues is the energy sphere which is strategic for both countries, which are world energy powers and possess huge hydrocarbon resources.

There are great opportunities for diversification and intensification of contacts, stimulation of business and investment activity.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. The ARETI International Croup holding (formerly ITERA) has been operating since 2009 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of the production sharing agreement.

