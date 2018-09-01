Turkmen president to meet UN Sec. Gen. in New York

1 September 2018 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov plans to visit New York to participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly Sept. 29-Oct. 2, the Turkmen government said in a message Sept. 1.

As part of the visit, the Turkmen president is scheduled to meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In line with the priority positions of Ashgabat, at the next session of the UN General Assembly, Turkmenistan will propose to declare 2019 the Year of Peace and Confidence and hold a conference on disarmament in Ashgabat.

Turkmenistan also proposes to create a global partnership to protect the interests of young people. In this regard, Ashgabat is ready to host an international youth forum.

Last time, Berdimuhamedov took part in the session of the UN General Assembly in September 2015.

