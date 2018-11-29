Turkmenistan preparing to participate in World Expo 2020

29 November 2018 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A Turkmen delegation has recently taken part in the preparatory meeting of World Expo 2020 in Dubai, the Turkmen foreign ministry said in a message.

The delegation included the leadership of the Turkmen Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations, who met with Minister of State for International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Commissioner-General of World Expo 2020 Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi.

A pavilion in the national Turkmen style will be created at the exhibition. The exhibition in Dubai will be held under the slogan "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

According to forecasts, about 25 million guests are expected to visit the city within six months.

The new Dubai Trade Center, covering an area of ​​438 hectares, designed specifically for the exhibition, will be the official platform for World Expo 2020.

