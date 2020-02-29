Turkmenistan, Romania to discuss business partnership prospects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb.29

Romania will host a seminar on prospects for business partnership with Turkmenistan with the participation of the Embassy of Turkmenistan on March 17, Trend reports citing the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania.

The seminar will focus on cooperation opportunities in the fields of agriculture (production and sale of agricultural products, technology and equipment supply to the food industry), tourism and digitalization.

Interested companies will be able to obtain information on economic issues, the existing fiscal policies and the banking system of Turkmenistan.

Ashgabat and Bucharest have intensified diplomatic efforts in recent years to create the Caspian-Black Sea transit corridor.

It is expected that Constanța can become a transshipment point for goods transported from the Turkmen port of Turkmenbashi to the EU, as well as from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The supply route runs through the Caspian Sea to Baku (Azerbaijan), then by rail to Batumi or Poti (Georgia, Black Sea region) and from there to Romania.