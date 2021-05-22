Turkmenistan, Congo sign protocol on establishing diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

Turkmenistan and the Congo have established diplomatic relations, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Congo was signed in Moscow on May 21, 2021.

Turkmenistan has established diplomatic relations with 149 countries of the world. There are 40 diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan abroad.

In addition, 35 diplomatic missions of foreign states and 13 representative offices of international organizations are accredited in Turkmenistan.

The country is a party to 150 international conventions and treaties.

The priority directions of Turkmenistan's foreign policy are to maximize the promotion of universal peace, stability and security, consistent implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, strengthening ties and cooperation in the region and beyond, creating favorable conditions for the implementation of disarmament processes, resolving existing conflicts and contradictions by peaceful political means, and ensuring energy security.

