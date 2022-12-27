Turkmenistan promotes issues of strengthening multilateralism in interstate relations - UN Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Turkmenistan, within the framework of the UN, promotes issues aimed at strengthening multilateralism in interstate relations and the world economy, UN Resident Coordinator to Turkmenistan, Dmitry Shlapachenko told Trend.

"Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN has developed into a strategic partnership in recent years, within which Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to ensuring peace, security and sustainable development," he said.

According to him, Turkmenistan voices its priority positions in order to use them at the sessions of the UN General Assembly and promotes issues aimed at strengthening multilateralism in interstate relations and the world economy.

"Turkmenistan has been actively cooperating with UN agencies operating in the country since 1993. The very first agencies to open their offices in the country were UNICEF, UNFPA and WHO. They were followed by many others, and today 19 UN agencies are part of the UN Country Team implementing the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework Program for 2021-2025," he added.

Shlapachenko noted that this program is being implemented in three strategic directions. It is a governance focused on the interests of the people and the rule of law inclusive, green and sustainable economic growth; quality, inclusive and affordable healthcare, education and social protection.