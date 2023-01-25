Turkmenistan, Belgium discuss priorities for creating business co-op format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The head of the Directorate-General for Multilateral Affairs and Globalization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium Ghislain D'hoop met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev during his visit to Brussels from January 19 through 21, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priorities of creating a format of bilateral cooperation that unites representatives of the business circles of the two countries, the format of which includes systematic business consultations.

During the conversation, they noted that the parties have the potential to further deepen bilateral cooperation in such areas as digitalization, education, transport, energy and the textile industry.

The diplomats also stressed the need to strengthen the legal foundations of bilateral cooperation. In addition, the representatives of the states agreed to work on the preparation of bilateral legal documents in mutually beneficial areas that can be signed during high-level visits.

Turkmenistan and Belgium established relations in 1993. At the moment, the countries are striving to develop cooperation both within the framework of international organizations and at the interstate level.