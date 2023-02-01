Turkmenistan and Italy discuss development of trade and economic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Italy Toily Komekov met with the General Director of the Italian Trade Agency Roberto Luongo, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the agency, Komekov informed the head of the organization about the opportunities and potential of economic cooperation between the two countries, and also stressed the great potential for the development of trade and economic relations, in particular, between the private and public sectors of Turkmenistan and Italy.

Luongo expressed hope for organizing a visit of representatives of the business communities of Turkmenistan this year in order to familiarize them with the achievements of Italian companies in various fields of production. In particular, it was proposed to organize meetings with representatives of interested companies of the two countries to establish a dialogue.

Furthermore, he stressed that there is a great potential between Turkmenistan and Italy to strengthen cooperation in various directions.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue the dialogue and make every effort to promote the development of bilateral relations in the economic sphere, as well as between business circles and private companies of the two countries.