Turkmenistan discloses top banks by number of users of Mobile Banking services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank became the leader in the number of registered users of Mobile Banking services in Turkmenistan as of the beginning of April 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

Halkbank has 16,423 registered users of this service. In second place - is Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (14,126 users), and in third - is Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank (12,701 users).

Halkbank mainly works with clients in the regions of Turkmenistan. Thus, most of the users are located in Mary (8,138 users) and Lebap (6,216 users) regions.

The table below shows the full rating of banks in Turkmenistan by the number of registered users of the Mobile Banking service as of 01.04.2023:

Bank: Number of registered users Halkbank Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 16,423 Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank 14,126 Dayhanbank State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan 12,701 Turkmenbashi Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,372 Senagat Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 9,246 Turkmen-Turkish Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 1,318 Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank 254 Total number of registered users 63,440

Turkmenistan's financial sector is constantly expanding. In particular, mobile applications are being introduced to pay for various services and goods, the number of transactions is increasing, and payment methods are being offered through bank payment terminals. For example, over the past six months, the number of Mobile Banking service users in the country has increased from 57,490 to 63,440.